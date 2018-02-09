Old Nashik will be developed under cluster development policy

Nashik: An approval to sanction separate guidelines on the lines of Nagpur to develop Old Nashik Gavthan area under cluster development policy was given in a meeting held in presence of Additional Chief Secretary of Chief Minister Pravin Pardeshi at the State Secretariat, yesterday. Orders were issued to take immediate action regarding this through town development department.

MLA Devyani Pharande had raised Old Nashik development issue many times with government. Finally, the meeting was called at Pardeshi’s cell yesterday to discuss development of Old Nashik Gavthan area.

Principal Secretary of the concerned department Nitin Karir, newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, water resources secretary C A Virajdar, secretary of public health department Dr. B D Pawar, Manohar Thombre, deputy secretary of town development department Sanjay Savji, chief engineer of planning and water science department S T Jadhav and chief director of MERI D R Joshi were present. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and District Collector Radhakrishnan B also took part in the meeting through a video conferencing.

The discussions in detail were held over cluster development policy in Nashik Gavthan area. MLA Pharande said that Old Nashik area is a large scale Gavthan area. Population here is 1.5-2 lakh. This area has old wadas and buildings. Roads in the area are narrow. There are no reservations or open spaces. As a result, new constructions cannot be done. Only 1.5 FSI is allowed for construction in Gavthan area. As a result, development of Gavthan area is not taking place since last many years. If 4.00 FSI is given for development here and development will be made under cluster policy, there will be no hurdles, she added.

At the end of discussions, it has been approved to sanction separate guidelines for Nashik city on the lines of Nagpur for development of Gavthan under cluster development policy. Instructions were issued to prepare a separate proposal through the Municipal Commissioner regarding cluster development in Gavthan area. With this, two-four land owners in less area can come together and make cluster development. Government will approve a positive policy regarding this subject in nearest period.