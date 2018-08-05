Office bearers of Swabhimani Sanghatana released

Nashik: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana staged the milk agitation at Kasara Ghat to press for its demand to provide government subsidy of Rs. 10 per litre of milk. Police at that time arrested seven office bearers. They were released after 19 days.

Police arrested regional president Hansraj Wadghule, metropolitan chief Nitin Rote Patil, state executive body member Deepak Pagar, district general secretary Somnath Borade, district chief Nana Bachhav, Yuvraj Deore and Sanjay Jadhav for blocking tanker at Kasara Ghat.

They were later produced in Shahapur taluka court. The court remanded them to three days’ police custody. After the end of the police custody, the office bearers were remanded to 16 days’ judicial custody. They were released on bail and came to Nashik on Saturday.