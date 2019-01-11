Nylon manja injures baby kite; Forest dept saves it

GAURAV PARDESHI

Nashik: A baby kite (bird) who had taken to the skies was accidentally caught in the Manjha-a thread of the kite (flying) got entangled in the thread falling to the ground.

The incident occurred at Panchavti some three weeks back.

After falling from the sky, the little bird became unconscious. It was spotted by some bird lovers who approached the fire brigade. The fire brigade personnel rescued the baby and handed it over to the forest office.

Today the nine months old baby kite which had sustained injuries is recuperating at the forest office in Nashik where it is taken good care of. The forest officials have been healing its wound on the right wing by spraying medicines.

The irony of the situation is that in spite of ban and awareness of not using the nylon Manjha, incidents like the baby kite being injured are happening. The baby was hurt because of the nylon Manjha which cut through its wings.

Had people followed the directive of the ban may be the baby kite would still be flying in the open skies. Hope that with the care by the forest officials it will soon find its place in the open high skies.