NSS camp organised at Belgaon Dhaga village

Nashik: The youth today are the agents of change for a better society. If you want the society to change then you need make the effort from oneself first and for that accept the social responsibility, said Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, executive editor of Deshdoot Times, while speaking on the occasion of National Service Scheme (NSS) camp at Belgaon Dhage organized by MVP’s Karmavir Shantarambapu Wawre Arts, Science and Commerce College, Cidco, Arts and Commerce College, Satpur and Law College, Gangapur Road.

Dr Balajiwale focused on the topic of social responsibility. She stated, “The youth today have energy and enthusiasm, they have exposure and knowledge and they need to use it positively.” She further added, “If one wants to contribute to the society one must act responsibly. This ability will come from thinking and behavior.

The outcome depends on you that how you behave in the given situation and it depends on your values. Our behaviour is depend on our thought. Thought, action, habit and behaviour it is the chain and it is built by human values and social responsibility. You maintain your values and responsibility with the small things in your routine. It is important to note that our behaviour is imbibed by others around us.”

Prof Khalkar, Prof M D Shendge, Prof Shilpa Gangurde, Prof Raviraj Watne, Prof Warsha Shirore, Prof Rathod, Prof Seema Nair and Prof Janvhi Zanje was present on the dais. Yogita Belkar proposed the vote of thanks and Pranali Khalkar introduced the guest of the programme. Prof Sadhna Mote, Tidke sir, Prof Mahendra Chavhan, students and others were present.