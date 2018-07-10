Now, Shivshahi bus service to Indore on daily basis

NASHIIK: The Nashik division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started Shivshahi air-conditioned Sleeper coach service to Indore on daily basis. The bus services will leave Nashik for Indore at 8.00 pm and reach Indore at 6.00 am, Kishor Patil, an MSRTC official from Nashik Depot 1, said.

At the same time another bus will start from Indore at 8.00 pm towards Nashik.

The 30-seater coach will travel along the Mumbai – Agra national highway for the distance of 419 km with the fare pitched at Rs 1,010 per head. The MSRTC Nashik division now has 69 Shivshahi buses of which six are the sleeper coaches running between Nashik and Kolhapur, Nagpur and the latest – Indore.

The MSRTC runs a daily ordinary bus service from Nashik to Indore that starts from both cities at 8.00 am. “The services of the ordinary bus will continue as we have introduced this luxury service in the night,” the officer said.

The officer also said that the MSRTC was eager to launch the similar services to Tuljapur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Goa from Nashik and would do so with the advent of new buses in its service. The fare of the bus is on the higher side and it has been launched during the off-season time when the rates of the private operators are very low.