Now, PoS devices to be used for sale of kerosene

NASHIK: In a bid to ensure that subsidised kerosene reaches deserving people, the state government has decided to use Point of Sale (PoS) machines to distribute kerosene to its beneficiaries.

“All the kerosene beneficiaries will have to submit their Aadhaar Card and mobile numbers to tehsil offices at the earliest, else they will not be eligible to receive kerosene and hence the distribution of kerosene will be completely stopped for them,” informed by district supply office Shrinivas Arjun on Monday.

In Nashik district, there are about 2 lakh kerosene users who have still not registered their Aadhaar Card and mobile numbers with the tehsil offices. In a bid to bring transparency, the PoS machines are already installed in nearly 2609 fair price shops (FPSs) in the districts to distribute foodgrains to the beneficiaries. Now, sale of kerosene will also be carried out through the PoS devices.

The distributors however will have to ensure that a kerosene purchaser does not have any LPG connection, says a Government Resolution (GR). A gas stamping drive is being conducted in the state to omit LPG holders from purchasing subsidised kerosene.

At present, the procurement of kerosene for the district is at 4.20 lakh litres. Out of which, Malegaon taluka is the biggest beneficiary of the kerosene supply. However, all the kerosene holders need to register their Aadhaar Card and mobile numbers with the concerned tehsil offices in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of kerosene.

Subsidised kerosene is currently being sold at around Rs 27 per litre in the district. A point of sale terminal (PoS terminal) is an electronic device that is used to process card payments at retail locations.

The purposes of installing electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices at FPSs are authentication of beneficiaries and electronic recording of subsidised foodgrain distribution to beneficiaries.

As compared to earlier practice of manual record-keeping of the transactions, the ePoS based transactions have the advantage that the FPS dealers are not required to manually make separate/repetitive entries of foodgrain distribution in registers and ration cards of the beneficiaries.

