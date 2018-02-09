Now, e-passport to be prepared in Nashik

Nashik Road: The chip (in-lay) of e-passport will be prepared in India Security Press, informed general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse to mediapersons.

Postal stamps, cheques, stamp paper and passport are prepared at ISP Press in Nashik Road. Passport printing is made at ISP Press only in India. Now, e-passport will come in the place of traditional passport.

Many developed countries have started to use e-passport. India has around 25 crore passport holders. e-passport will be made mandatory for them. In-lay is an important part in it. Earlier, it was decided to prepare in-lay from outside company and install it in e-passport at ISP. The leaders of Press Mazdoor Sangh had met newly appointed chief managing director of Press Federation S Selvakumar at Delhi. They had strongly opposed to give in-lay work to outside company.

Selvakumar had cancelled this decision. The Federation was of the view to give this work to the Press at Hyderabad. Jagdish Godse informed that as ISP will prepare the e-passport, it will be safe to prepare in-lay here. This will save the money. If entire passport is prepared at Nashik, there will be no hurdle in production.

When a demand was made to provide new passport printing machine, Selvakumar instructed to provide the machine earlier. The printing of e-passport will be started by October end.

The cheques of all banks are prepared in ISP. It was also demanded to provide new machine for printing of MICR cheque. It has also been approved. A demand to provide new machine for excise seal has also been approved.

Selvakumar also approved the demand to provide state-of-the-art machine line in Currency Note Press. Old machines will be overhauled.

A meeting will be held with management at Delhi by March end for making revised incentive agreement of Nashik Road Press workers. New incentive will be applied after this meeting. Discussions with human resources department about providing overtime at new rate were positive. Workers will get overtime at the new rate and arrears after approval by Selvakumar, informed Godse.

There was positive response to the demand for formation of committee to provide job to workers’ children. Working president of Press Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre, Sandip Biswas, Sunil Ahire, Madhavrao Lahange and other office bearers were also present.