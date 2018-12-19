Notices issued to fair price shop owners

Nashik: During an investigation, it came to light that many fair price shop owners are not using Point of Sale (PoS) machine, though it is compulsory to distribute foodgrain to beneficiaries through it. Considering this, the tehsildar has issued notices for 25 fair price shop owners for avoiding to use the PoS machine.

The fair price shop owners registered aadhaar number of a single person from a single family and have made an arrangement of foodgrain distribution to concerned ration card holders, but some fair price shop owners have increased the number of families to get additional foodgrain.

After noting this, the District Supply Officer ordered to link aadhaar number of every person on the ration card. The number of fair shop owners involved in showing a fake number of families is higher in Nashik.

As there is not much difficulty in the rural area, aadhaar card seeding work by shop owners there has nearly completed, but as the District Supply Officer ordered to complete this work before December 31, the tehsildar has issued instructions to rest shop owners in the taluka.

These instructions have been issued in a meeting of vigilance committee which was held on Monday. The tehsildar also issued instructions regarding a selection of some new beneficiaries, but he laid a condition that the names of newly selected beneficiaries should give after taking approval from the rural meeting.

Meanwhile, notices have been issued to those shop owners whose aadhaar verification work is below 50% and 25 shop owners who turned their back to online transactions.

Server stalled

The government has ordered to distribute foodgrain through Point of Sale machine. Accordingly, shop owners are distributing foodgrain in villages and rural and tribal area. However, a server of internet was stalled on Sunday and Monday last, shop owners could not able to make transactions.

Though it is a regular problem, the administration does not make anything, instead, it ordered shop owners to take internet connection by spending their money. Shop owners expressed their disappointment over this. Shop owners are harassed over a threat of action, alleged the shop owners.