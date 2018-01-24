Notices issued to owners of unauthorised hotels

Nashik: After 14 persons had lost their lives in a fire at Kamala Mill compound, Nashik Municipal Corporation has started to take action against unauthorised hotels on terrace and in basement in the city. After issuance of notices by town planning department to unauthorised hotels on terrace, action against 14 hotels in basement has been started. Notices have been issued to concerned hotel owners.

Followed by massive fire at Mumbai, the Chief Minister had ordered to take action against unauthorised hotels and pubs in state. Thereafter NMC had issued notices to owners of 38 hotels which are on terrace. Fearing the action many hotel owners many hotel owners shifted their hotels.

The town planning department had surveyed unauthorised hotels on terrace and in basement. The anti-encroachment department had issued notices to 38 unauthorised hotels on terrace which were found in first phase. Followed by this, NMC has prepared to take action against unauthorised hotels in basement. During the survey, it has come to light unauthorised hotels are running in basement at 14 places in six divisions.

Notices have been issued to them. Nashik west division has highest 14 number of hotels, while 4 hotels have been found in Panchavati. Two hotels have been found in Nashik east division, while a single hotel has been found in Nashik Road division.