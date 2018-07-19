No water discharge from today?

NASHIK: With incessant rains taking a break for the second consecutive day on Thursday, normal life in the city is inching closer to normalcy. On an average 8.07 mm of rainfall recorded on Thursday in the district with Surgana taluka topped with 71.0 mm of rainfall followed by Peth which recorded 25 mm rainfall on Thursday.

Irrigation sources said that discharge of water from district dams has been lowered due to declining rains. Decision on whether to continue or discontinue discharge of water from the dams is likely to be taken today (Friday).

In the Gangapur dam complex, the present water stock stands at 70% which is sufficient enough to quench the thirst of the city. From Gangapur dam which occupying 76% of its total storage capacity, water was being discharged at the rate of 9,302 cusecs, which has now been reduced to 1500 cusecs on Thursday.

The catchment area of Gangapur dam on Thursday recorded 12 mm of rainfall.

While Darna dam, which filled upto 80 per cent of its storage capacity, has been discharging water at the reduced rate of 1100 cusecs from its peak of 10600 cusecs.

At the same time, water was being discharged on Thursday from reservoirs of Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage, Chankapur and Thengoda at the reduced rate of 6310 cusecs, 2068 cusecs and 2940 cusecs respectively on Thursday.

No water discharge was however recorded from dams of Palkhed and Punad. Meanwhile, water was being flown away under the Holkar bridge at the reduced rate of 2438 cusecs on Thursday from Wednesday’s 4881 cusecs due to declining rainfall in the catchment areas.

The meteorological department meanwhile has forecast minor rainfall across the district till July 23 even as tanker water is still being supplied to scarcity-hit talukas of Niphad, Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon and Malegaon which are awaiting satisfactory rainfall.