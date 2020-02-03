No water cuts this summer? District dams have 84% water stock

NASHIK: Don’t expect any water cuts this summer in the city because Gangapur dam which supplies water to the city now has adequate water stock at 77% and also in the Gangapur Dam Complex comprising reservoirs of Kashyapi (95%), Gautami Godavari (87%) and Alandi (73%) besides the Gangapur dam, there is currently an adequate water stock available.

Currently, Gangapur Dam Complex is at 82%, Palkhed Dam Complex at 96%, Girna Dam Complex at 84%.

As far as availability of water in 24 district dams is concerned, there is at present average water storage at 84% due to satisfactory rainfall in the previous monsoon season which prolonged till December.

Interestingly, during the corresponding period of the previous year, there was just 42% water stock availability in the district dams which had pushed the district administration to increase the number of water tankers for rural areas to 424 in June.

The unsatisfactory rainfall and the depleting groundwater table had forced dependence of rural areas on tanker-water to mitigate drought and water scarcity. This time, there is adequate water stock in the district dams which will certainly reduce the dependence of the rural population on tanker-water and there may not be a drought-like situation in the upcoming months from March to May which generally signify water shortage may it be for drinking or irrigation purpose or for discharge to Jayakwadi dam.

Floods in August last and prolonged incessant rainfall till October-end had largely affected harvesting of Kharif crops. The farmers, as a result, were trying to recover their losses of Kharif crops out of rabi crops. However infavourable soil conditions for rabi crops had further delayed sowing activity as against the rabi sowing target set by the district agriculture department.

According to experts, it will now be easy for water resources department to ensure availability of water for drinking, farming and industrial purposes.