No video recordings with body-on cameras, RTI reveals

Himanshu Nitnaware

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: The body-on cameras issued to the traffic police have proved of little use, a Right To Information (RTI) query has revealed.

The cameras were procured by the traffic police department to keep a check on traffic violations, misbehaviour by the traffic violators and other safety measures for the cops. The move was taken after some traffic cops were assaulted on duty.

As many as 125 cameras were bought and distributed with an aim to bring transparency in the actions on traffic violations taken by the cops on duty. It was also aimed to act as a deterrent to prevent errant motorists from attacking cops or resorting to verbal abuse, commonly experienced by the police.

Of the total 125 body-on cameras costing around Rs 18 lakh, two cameras are being issued to each of the 13 police stations in the city while the remaining cameras are in possession of the traffic branch for the traffic cops.

The RTI query seeking on the number of videos recorded by the cameras and the recordings used as part of the evidence in traffic violations case, the traffic department said to have no records of the same.

“So far no cameras have been used to record videos of errant motorists violating traffic rules. There are many reasons including the cop assaulted on duty was not wearing one at the time of the incident,” said assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Ajay Deore.

The cameras have an inbuilt storage capacity of 32 GB, and the cameras are to be used in case of suspicious activities or if the cop on duty feels the incident or conversation with a motorists needs to be recorded.

“Even though some cops do not have cameras, they’ve been instructed to use their cell phones to record the incident and report it to the seniors,” the official added.

Till early June, there have been nine cases where traffic cops were assaulted compared to seven such incidents reported last year.

Since the cameras were commissioned in April, three major incidents of assaults on traffic police have been reported mainly in the Upnagar traffic signal, the Indiranagar underpass and another at the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. But none of the incidents came into the record through the body-on cameras.

“The traffic cops did not wear the cameras on duty hence there is no video evidence of the same,” the senior official added.

“It would be seen that the cameras do not remain underutilised. Efforts would be taken to train the cops to make effective use of the cameras if needed. A massive drive would be planned soon to ensure that traffic violators are caught red-handed and strict action is taken under the provisions of law,” said commissioner of police, Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He added that such move would also help to increase awareness among people and prevent people from violating traffic rules along with daring to attack traffic cops who are performing their duties.