No parties in forest areas, sanctuaries and forts

Nashik: Nashik Forest Department has issued notice to tourists about the celebration of 31st December. It has put a ban on everyone on the night of 31st December. The stay at forts, forest areas, and sanctuaries will not be allowed.

If the person is found there at night stay he will be prosecuted according to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Indian Forest Act 1927. The over-enthusiastic tourist chooses dam backwater areas, forts, river banks and forest areas as a party place for New Year parties.

They can become a threat to wildlife or vice versa. The area of the fort can be dangerous and mishaps may occur there. Accordingly, the forest department has taken this decision. They have requested tourists to vacate these places before the evening. After that, the tourists will get arrested.

There are numerous tourist spots in the Nashik forest area. The tourist attractions like Kalasubai Peak, Harishchandra Fort and Sanctuary, Nandur Madhyameshwar and many water dams and water bodies fall in forest range.

Every year on New Year, a huge crowd is observed at Sandan Dari, Ghatghar, Panjare, Udadavane, Mutkhel, Ratanwadi and other villages, which are near Harshchandra Fort. The forest department has strictly warned tourists to behave properly and conserve natural wealth.

The forest guards and officials will be patrolling the forest ranges on New Year’s night. The villagers will also be included to help the forest officials. There will be strong vigil kept on the tourists.