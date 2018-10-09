No helmet: Police take action against 2,000 riders in a week

Nashik: The city traffic branch has started to take action against those two-wheeler riders riding their vehicles without a helmet. Around 200 vehicle riders were penalised within some hours. Two-wheelers of those two-wheeler riders who failed to pay fine were seized.

The police will intensify the action which has been started since last week. Comparing to last year, a number of road accidents have been increased this year. Around 150 citizens lost their lives by September end. The highest number of two-wheeler riders lost their lives.

Comparing to last year, 89 two-wheeler riders lost their lives in 9 months. The number accidental deaths of two-wheeler riders have been increased by 41% this year. No usage of the helmet and high speed have become the main reasons behind these fatalities.

On the backdrop of this, the traffic branch has targetted to those two-wheeler riders who are riding their two-wheelers without a helmet and breaching the traffic rules. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Deore said that the drive has been undertaken since last eight days. As there is no effect of awareness or flex board, a momentum has been given to penal action.

The action was taken more than 180 two-wheeler riders on Monday. It was taken at Old Gangapur Naka. 22 police personnel and officials were present. “Action through four units is taken regularly, but a big action was taken today. This action will be continued, Deore made it clear. As action will be taken on a regular basis in various parts of the city, citizens should follow the rules, he urged.