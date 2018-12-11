No fodder shortage in district

Nashik: It has been decided to start fodder camps in drought-affected areas in the state as per requirement and demand. State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil has ordered to verify the areas where fodder camps are needed.

Though the district has a drought like condition, fodder shortage will not be felt, it has been stated. 15 lakh metric tonnes of fodder will be available in the district, the district administration has made it clear.

The drought has been declared in 151 talukas in the state. The government has announced various concessions for these areas. In addition, the central team visited the areas and inspected them. The drought has been declared in eight talukas and 17 circles.

There can be a possibility of fodder shortage along with water scarcity and the government has taken steps from that point of view. The Chief Minister and Revenue Minister conducted meetings and ordered to take immediate measures.

District Collectors have been ordered to conduct verification in those areas in which fodder camps are needed. The district has around 7,12,857 cows and buffaloes, while 6,30,676 goats and sheep. The total cattle stock in the district is 13,43,533.

Bigger animals require 4277.142 metric tonnes of fodder daily, while 1,28,314 metric tonnes of fodder is required every month, while small animals require 1892.28 metric tonnes of fooder daily, while 56,760 metric tonnes will require every month.

However, considering the availability of fodder, it will last till May 2019. In addition, as a field for fodder on the fertile land of the dam will be developed, more fodder will get available in the next four months.

As a result, around 15 lakh metric tonnes of fodder will be available in the district and district will not felt fodder shortage, the administration informed in a review meeting. While imposing restrictions on transport of fodder to other districts, the District Collector has ordered the forest department against concerned if anyone found doing this.