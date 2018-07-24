No citizens rewarded for helping accident victims

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: While the cops recently felicitated Marathi actor Chinmay Udgirkar for being a good samaritan and helping an accident victim, the city police showed their sheer apathy for common people who helped accident victims. When asked about how many proposals regarding this were sent to the state home ministry to receive the reward, it was found that police personnel are unaware about this.

However, an official from city traffic branch informed that they asked all police stations in the city to identify those Good Samaritan who proactively rescue the accident victims and send their information to reward them. However, no follow-up has been made to help the citizens receive their rewards.

The commissioner of police, Ravinder Kumar Singal informed that they have sent proposals regarding this and stated to give information about the exact number of proposals they sent later. In 2014, Maharashtra issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that every year in Maharashtra about 13,000 people die in road accidents and over 45,000 are injured.

Later, the GR asked all the superintendents and commissioners of police to identify the ‘Good Samaritan’ every month, who proactively rescue the accident victims and help them get timely medical aid.

Those helping accident victims, who could even be NGOs or individuals, would be rewarded cash prizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. The GR, dated February 25, 2014, issued by the Home Department states that several lives are lost each year in accidents for want of timely help, rescue and assistance and ending up devastating several families.

As per the GR, all the superintendents of police in the district and traffic branch, heads in police commissioners should identify cases where people have helped accident victims and prepare a detailed report of the incident mentioning details of such good Samaritan individual, group or NGOs and send the report to the State Home Department where a committee headed by additional chief secretary (home) will scrutinise them.

As per the GR, this report must be strictly sent within a month of the date of accident. The five-member committee would compile and analyse the reports received between January and December, before putting up for the government’s final approval till March next year, following which the rewards would be announced.