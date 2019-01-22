No basic facilities on route heading to Ojhar airport

Nashik: Following start of Nashik-Mumbai air service by Deccan Airways in the begining of last year under central government’s Udan scheme, the service has been expanded phasewise.

Despite this, service on Nashik-Delhi route is regular due to some technicalities. When efforts are being taken for air service from Nashik, a road heading to Ojhar airport is in very bad state.

As boards showing direction of the airport have not been erected on the road, air passengers have to face inconvenience. The Ojhar airport passenger terminal was inaugurated on March 3, 2016 with an initiative by former District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and MP Sameer Bhujbal to bring Nashik which is among those 16 cities developing fast in the world on air map. T

he passenger air service has been started from ths airport. The basic facilities like broadening of the road heading to the terminal, essential services and facilities and boards mentioning direction are not there.

Much efforts have not been taken in last four and four-and-half years to make journey of industrialists in the city, industrialists who arrive from various parts of the country in the city and businessmen easier.

The broadening of the road heading to the airport is going on at a slow pace. The passengers have to toil hard to avoid potholes on the road. Passengers who come from other parts of the city and district do not found a single board showing a direction to the airport on Nashik-Janori route.

New passengers are facing a huge inconvenience due to this. There is no board at some distance from Janori village. After seeing condition of roads here one feel that he/she is in tribal area.

Will speak to administration about inadequate facilities

There is a rush to start air service for Nashik phasewise under central government’s Udan scheme. It has been succeeded to some extent. However, as roads between Janori Phata to airport are not in good condition, passengers are facing inconvenience. I will speak to the district administration and provide a momentum to the work. Passengers get confused in absence of boards showing direction. I will talk with the public works department to solve this.

– MP Hemant Godse, MP

Roads are in worst condition

The valuation of any city is being conducted after seeing roads in it. Those passengers who arrive from airplane is seeing bad condition of the route between airport to highway. This road should be broadened to four-laning. Considering rush for air service and cargo service in future, this road should be constructed attractively. In addition, it is expected to construct green traffic island on this road. Concerned mechanisms should provide their attention to this. Every tourist who is arriving in the city is generator of city’s revenue. So, Nashik Municipal Corporation is expected to provide its attention to this.

– Varun Talwar, president, AIMA

Why there are no boards?

The neatness of any developed place is seen from the boards along roads showing a direction. One knows names of the spots in the area, their direction and distance from the boards mentioning these. There are no boards showing a direction on the highway heading to Ojhar airport and the road between Janori Phata to airport. As a result, new passengers may get confused. Public works department announced that road works between the airport and highway received approval. When there was problem of the road before start of the airport, the District Collector with help of villagers made land available four years ago. A fund for this had been also approved. Why this work has not started yet.

– Manish Kothari, former president, NIMA