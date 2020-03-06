NMSCDCL’s Smart Parking ‘Go Live’ in city; 22 parking spaces with 4,124 parking lots to be available

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation (NMSCDCL) has launched the much-awaited project of Smart Parking on March 5. The decision was made by the board of director and president of the company in the recent meeting. This smart parking facility will be available for Nashikites under the Nashik Smart City Project. Nashikites can select their preferred parking spot by installing the Nashik Smart Parking android and iOS application on their Smartphone.

NMSCDCL identified various spots in the city and through study finalized 33 spaces for implementing the Smart Parking Project. The project is implemented in two categories, on-street parking and off-street parking. Accordingly, around 28 places are selected for on-street and five places in the city will have off-street parking. Smart parking will be charged Rs 5 per hour for two-wheeler and Rs 10 per hour four-wheeler.

The official from Smart city said, “While designing the smart parking lots, the plan was made by studying all of the identified places in the rainy season, in crowded peak hours, and non-ferrying area in the city. After taking all such minor but important things into consideration, 33 spaces are finalised. Currently, smart parking has been launched at 22 places in the city. It will have 18 places of on-street and 4 places of off-street smart parking.”

Nashik city has a major issue of parking. Illegal vehicle parking on the roadside by the errant drivers creates traffic congestions in the city. NMSCDCL has said that the Smart Parking project will solve the issue of illegal parking.

Smart Parking

Currently, the smart parking system is being working at 22 places in the city on a primary basis. Sensors have been installed wherever smart parking is located. That is, if any four-wheeler is parked in a smart parking lot, the sensors will detect it. By this, the control room of smart parking will create data on how many vehicles are parked in smart parking at any given time on a live basis. If one is in a hurry, a parking spot can be selected in the nearby place available on Nashik Smart Parking App. Online payment can be easily done on the app. The displays near the parking lots will also tell about the available lots of parking.

Smart Parking Spaces

Vehicle Spots Parking lots

Two Wheeler 22 2821

Four Wheeler 21 1298

Bus 1 5