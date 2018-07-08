NMC’s revenue through hoardings jumps to Rs 80.91 lakh in 2017-18

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: The query under the Right to Information Act with Nashik Municipal Corporation revealed that the revenue through hoardings has jumped at Rs. 80.91 lakh for financial year 2017-18. It has been increased by Rs. 22.02 lakh this year compared to last year.

It was at Rs. 58.89 lakh for the financial year 2016-17. The revenue through hoardings was at Rs. 74.28 lakh for the financial year 2015-16, while it was at Rs. 80.37 lakh for financial year 2014-15.

The revenue earned by tax department, Nashik Road divisional office through hoardings for the financial year 2002-03 was at Rs. 38,736. The revenue for the financial year 2003-04 was at Rs. 37,176. Rs. 52,505 was earned as advertisement tax on hoardings for the financial year 2004-05.

The division registered the revenue of Rs. 66,120 through hoardings for the financial year 2005-06. The revenue for the financial year 2006-07 was at Rs. 40,655. Rs. 35,566 was earned as revenue for the financial year 2007-08.

The revenue of Rs. 2,18,012 was earned for the financial year 2008-09, while the revenue for the financial year 2009-10 was at Rs. 2,88,741. Rs. 2,17,122 was earned for the financial year 2010-11. The revenue for the financial year 2011-12 was at Rs. 1,79,443. Rs. 3,10,094 was earned as revenue for the financial year 2012-13 and revenue for the financial year 2013-14 was at Rs. 3,09,058.

All in all, the Nashik Road divisional office has earned the revenue of Rs. 17,93,228 from the financial year 2002-03 to 2013-14. The Nashik east divisional office earned the revenue of Rs. 1,94,901 for the financial year 2002-03.

The revenue for the financial year 2003-04 was at Rs. 2,92,530. Rs. 2,92,530 was earned as advertisement tax on hoardings for the financial year 2004-05. The division registered the revenue of Rs. 1,80,657 through hoardings for the financial year 2005-06.

The revenue for the financial year 2006-07 was at Rs. 2,25,177. Rs. 3,26,977 was earned as revenue for the financial year 2007-08. The revenue of Rs. 1,96,749 was earned for the financial year 2008-09, while the revenue for the financial year 2009-10 was at Rs. 2,80,542. Rs. 3,92,899 was earned for the financial year 2010-11.

The revenue for the financial year 2011-12 was at Rs. 3,72,445. Rs. 2,69,543 was earned as revenue for the financial year 2012-13 and revenue for the financial year 2013-14 was at Rs. 7,35,264. The division registered the revenue of Rs. 36,89,726 from the financial year 2002-03 to 2013-14.

The Panchavati division registered the revenue of Rs. 8,75,973 from the financial year 2002-03 to 2013-14.