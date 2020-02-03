NMC’s flower expo in third week of February

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned its Flower Expo in the third week of the February. The date of the Flower Expo will be announced soon by the corporation. The Flower Expo will the second consecutive expo after the past nine years gap.

At every flower exhibition of the NMC, there were always actresses who used to attend the inaugural ceremony. Last year breaking the tradition, Sena has demanded inviting rough and tough actor Sayaji Shinde. The actor is well-known for his love of nature and the environmental causes he fights for.

The opposition leader of Shiv Sena Ajay Boraste has said that this year they are eager to invite actor Sayaji Shinde. The actor is also a brand ambassador of the NMC’s Devarai Initiative which was launched last year by him. Last year the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed the name of the actor Shinde.

The issue had heated the atmosphere in corporation last year. The opposition leader Boraste has said that Shinde must be invited has he does not take a single rupee as a honorarium for the event. In the past, actresses including Bhakti Barve, Tanuja, Asavari Joshi and Nishigandha Wad had inaugurated this festival.

Actor Shinde is a nature lover and has founded Sahyadri Devrai Sanstha to promote the concept of the ‘Forest of God’ or Devrai. Through this institute, the actor is protecting Indian rare species of plants. The actor is also affiliated to UNESCO.

The Garden Department of NMC has said that they have not decided yet about the inauguration ceremony. The corporation has floated a tender till today. After that, the pre-bid meeting will be held. The sources from NMC have informed that the decision about the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony and honorarium will be taken in the meeting.