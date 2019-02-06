NMC to start junior, senior KG classes

Nashik: Taking into account a declining number of students in municipal schools, centre chiefs and headmaster demanded to start junior and senior KG classes at all schools to increase attendance.

Taking note of this, chairperson of education department held discussions with administration and made it clear to make available a fund for this. As a result, the way is clear to start junior and senior KG classes at municipal schools from next year.

The meeting of centre chiefs and headmasters in municipal schools was conducted NMC education department at MVP’s Raosaheb Thorat hall on Wednesday. Chairperson of education committee Sarita Sonawane, deputy chairperson Pratibha Pawar, members Dr. Varsha Bhalerao, Chandrakant Khode, Swati Bhamre, Santosh Gaikwad and administrative officer Uday Deore were present.

The information about difficulties and problems in the municipal schools was taken from centre chiefs and headmasters. Discussions were held on to enhance the quality of schools, to implement Akshaypatra Yojana and other issues.

Considering the declining number of students in the municipal schools, a demand was made to start junior and senior classes in the schools. The attention was drawn to the fact that students are taking admissions in junior and senior KG classes, run by private institutes, as there are no junior and senior KG classes in the municipal schools.

It was informed that teachers of education department are ready to conduct junior and senior KG classes. Taking a positive decision over this demand, chairperson Sonawane informed that she will hold discussions regarding this with Additional Municipal Commissioner Phadol and fund will be raised in next academic year for this.

It was also demanded to start classes for Standard IX and X in municipal schools. Administrative officer Deore made it clear that permission for this will need to be taken government. Though at present it is impossible, efforts will be made.

After a demand to start semi-English classes, the administration clarified that there is a shortage of B.A.B.Ed. English teachers. However, it is possible to make alternate arrangement for this, it was informed.