Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
जागतिक चिमणी दिवस : एक घास चिऊताईचा... फक्त पुस्तकांतच Latest News Special Day World Sparrow Day Where Did The Sparrow Gone
Latest News
जागतिक चिमणी दिवस : एक घास चिऊताईचा… फक्त पुस्तकांतच
Deshdoot Times DT Business Featured

NMC to slap Rs 1000 fine on spitting

Gaurav Pardeshi March 20, 2020 3:57 pm
Share

NASHIK :

As a preventive step and to control the spread of Corona Virus the Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to collect the fine of Rs 1000 on spitting in public. The litterbugs in city will be punished in case of spitting in public premises. The desicion is taken ahead the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Maharashtra State Government has already enforced the Epidemic Prevention Act in 1897 in the state. Under the law Regulations for Prevention of Containment of Covid -19 Rule 10 has been implemented in state and all government bodies are implementing the same under their jurisdiction.

With the same regulations, the corporation has increased the fine of spitting in public to Rs 1,000. All the corporation officials will have the power to collect the fine. The divisional commissioners, medical officers, sanitation officers, garden inspectors and other officials have been given the power to collect such fine.

Deshdoot Civic Sense campaign on No Spitting

Deshdoot has been propagating No spitting as part of its Civic Sense campaign. A civic value that has drawn worldwide attention in the current situation. Deshdoot Times once again appeals to all to follow the Civic Sense of No Spitting and take care of your health and hygiene and that of others too.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

NMC money will now be kept in nationalised banks: Game
Gaurav Pardeshi March 14, 2020 3:04 pm
Property Tax : NMC makes recovery of Rs 138 cr
Gaurav Pardeshi March 14, 2020 12:36 pm
NMC to seize unclaimed vehicles
Gaurav Pardeshi March 14, 2020 12:20 pm
Corona Virus : Dist health administration on alert
Gaurav Pardeshi March 10, 2020 3:10 pm

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM





Related Stories

NMC money will now be kept in nationalised banks: Game
Property Tax : NMC makes recovery of Rs 138 cr
NMC to seize unclaimed vehicles
Corona Virus : Dist health administration on alert

 




 

From Deshdoot Times




 









© 2020 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!