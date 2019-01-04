NMC to organise flower festival 2019 from Feb 22

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has organised a flower festival 2019 between February 22 to 24 in the premise of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan after a long span of eight years.“The NMC tree authority committee has organised this three-day flower festival. A competition of various types of flowers, fruits and vegetables has been organised and there are various categories. Every category will be awarded the prize. Important prizes are sponsored by renowned companies, industrialists, cooperative banks, hotels and business groups.

The flower festival will be inaugurated on Friday (Feb. 22) and a trophy will be distributed on the same day. Following this, the flower festival will be open for citizens on Saturday (Feb. 23) and Sunday (Feb. 24) between 9 am to 9 pm. There will be no entry fee. Various cultural programmes will be organised in the premise every evening.

Meanwhile, the stalls are available at a reasonable rate for nursery owners and professionals related to gardening. The booking for the stall (Rs. 1500 each) has been started and those who want stalls should reserve them immediately. The number of stalls is very limited. Those social organisations doing innovative works related to sapling plantation and tree conservation should reserve the stalls, urged the administration.

Citizens, tree lovers and social organisations should take part in large numbers in the competition to be organised during the flower festival. They should visit the exhibition to make it a success, it is being urged. Tree and bird lovers, social organisations and educational institutes should file applications in writing. They should contact Rajendra Pande, garden inspector on mobile no. 9881125323 to get more information, it has been urged.