NMC to increase bed capacity by 2,000; Self care only mantra to stay safe

NASHIK :

The number of Covid-19 positive patients is increasing daily in Nashik city. Currently, the city has the highest number of active patients of Covid-19 and counting. The health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is doing it’s best to fight with the increasing spread of Novel Coronavirus.

Nodal Officer of NMC, Dr Rajendra Trymbake, informed Deshdoot Times, “The department is working 24×7 in this situation. The situation is under control. We are now prominently focusing on testing and tracing the contacts.” The Corporation is increasing testing of Covid-19 in the city. Around 200 tests are being conducted on a daily basis and the apex body is targeting to increase it up to 300 test per day.

The Corporation is also focusing on to increase the number of beds. The medical official confirmed that they are planning to increase the capacity of a total number of beds for Covid-19 patients by 2,000 in the city. Around 600 beds will be acquired in private hospitals in the city, while 1400 beds will be added by increasing the capacity in the current infrastructure.

Currently, the city has 164 active containment zones in the city, while 133 containment zones have been closed. The city has registered 1,294 patients so far in which 533 are active cases, 693 have been recovered, while 68 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Expert team for analysis

The spread of Covid-19 is increasing in Nashik city. The patients are increasing on daily basis. In such situation Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to take help from experts. Nodal Officer Dr Trymbake informed that the NMC will take help from the experts to analyse the data and work accordingly. The apex body will take help from SMBT Hospital as well as from experts in Mumbai.

Digital Dashboard

The increasing number has made NMC to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients. Accordingly, to manage these beds, a digital dashboard is being made. The beds will be managed as per the digital dashboard as it will tell about the total number of beds, vacant beds, acquired beds and patients discharge dates. It will help NMC to manage beds according to the number of patients.

Self-care to stay safe

“I would like to tell Nashikites that, self-care is the only key to stay safe in this situation. Do not step out of a home if it’s not necessary. Always wear a mask, it’s now fundamental, not only essential. We are creating utmost awareness in the city. But there have been cases where the families of the patients are giving bath to the deceased, are coming to meet the patients. People should understand that they are so how becoming responsible for the spread. It better they should take care of themselves.”

– Dr Rajendra Trymbake, Nodal Officer, NMC