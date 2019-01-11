NMC to implement Devrai project in city

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to implement Devrai project through Sahyadri Devrai Sanstha, run by a renowned actor in Marathi and South Indian films Sayajai Shinde.

Vacant plots of NMC and some gardens will be used for this, informed deputy municipal commissioner (garden dept) Shivaji Amle. The Central Pollution Control Board has announced names of 17 highly polluted cities in the state.

Nashik is among them. Though the city has trees on large scale, rising pollution is a sign of danger in future. Considering this, NMC has decided to implement Vanrai project in the city, he informed further.

NMC has 500 small and big gardens in various parts of the city. Some gardens are in a bad state due to a shortage of manpower. Some such gardens will be selected from the city and Devrai project will be implemented there.

The help of Sahyadri Devrai Sanstha will be taken for this. As this Sanstha has implemented Devrai project successfully in three states including Maharashtra, NMC will take its help.

In addition, vacant plots having area of 1-2 acres in the central part of the city will be used for Devrai project. Garden department has started to collect information regarding this.

Fruit and flower trees, rare ayurvedic trees and other trees will be planted in Devrai project.

Citizens can use some trees for medicinal purpose. Trees will be planted in such a way there would be a generation of oxygen on large scale. The arrangement will be made in the project no one will touch them or axe them.

In addition, the arrangement of water supply on a permanent basis will be made there. The garden department is making plans to make Devrai project a success, Amle also informed.

Meanwhile, tender process for the renovation of Shivaji garden in the central location of the city will be floated by NMC administration within some next days.

The state government will provide a fund of Rs. 2.5 crore, while NMC will provide a fund of Rs. 1.5 crore for renovation of the garden. Garden department is taking efforts to complete this work earlier.