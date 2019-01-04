NMC to get old CBS for city bus service

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to take steps for the formation of the transport company to start the city bus service. The NMC administration has made a correspondence with the divisional controller of MSRTC to hand over some bus stands and stand along a road in the city to it.

On the backdrop of this, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has shown its readiness to hand over old central bus stand means CBS to NMC during the discussions held with MSRTC officials. Of the 15 office bearers, 7 office bearers will get an opportunity as directors of the transport company which has been formed for start of the city bus service. On the backdrop of this, the NMC administration recently issued a letter regarding appointment as directors to the Mayor and other six office bearers. The administration has started a process to collect documents from these directors.

The NMC administration had made correspondence with the divisional controller, Nashik division, MSRTC. As the NMC will require bus depot and terminal shelters for the start of the bus service, it demanded bus depot and terminal shelters from MSRTC. The NMC has demanded MSRTC to give Anandnagar bus depot (5, 74 hectares of land in Nashik Road division) It also demanded to provide Satpur, CBS, Nimani and Nashik Road bus stands which have to be used for the city bus service by NMC on lease or contract basis. NMC also asked about the use of the pick-up shed land in the city.

Local officials of MSRTC showed their readiness to hand over old CBS to NMC. However, MSRTC office bearers will decide about this at their level, MSRTC conveyed to the NMC. So now Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has forced MSRTC to take some decisions through the government.