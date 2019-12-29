NMC to generate 1 MW electricity in New Year; Solar stations to save Rs 1 crore annually

NASHIK:

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is undertaking various projects in Nashik city under the Smart City Project. In its projects, the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMSCDCL) has been selected to improve the quality of life of the citizens. As stated earlier, the solar power project is being implemented under Smart City in order to save electricity and emphasize on non-conventional energy sources.

The project will generate a total of 1 MW electricity and solar power projects are being implemented on the terrace of 15 municipal-owned buildings. Out of the 15 buildings, the solar rooftop has been installed on 12 buildings, and in the New Year, the offices here will shine through solar energy. The percentage of solar power in the city of Nashik will be useful for pollution control by implementing it individually, by government and private organizations.

The corporation is about to save Rs 1 crore annually through the use of solar energy. The main objective is that citizens should also turn to solar energy, thereby reducing the burden on traditional energy sources and saving the government money. The project is being implemented Vasang Solar Van Pvt Ltd on PPP basis for next 25 years.

For the next 25 years, there will be no money spent on repair and maintenance of the project from the Smart City Fund. At present, solar rooftop tops have been installed on the terrace of 12 buildings of Nashik Municipal Corporation. In the New Year, these 12 buildings of the municipality will be lit with solar lights.

Electricity generated Office

1. 207.2 kW Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan

2. 15.54 kW CIDCO Regional Office.

3. 13.2 KW Jizamata Hospital.

4 10. 56 KW Mico Hospital.

5. 52.8 kW Nashik Road divisional office.

6. 25.16 KW Panchavati Divisional Office (Part-A).

7. 31.45 KW Panchavati Divisional Office (Part-B).

8. 26.4 kW Fire station Panchavati division.

9. 13.2 kW Shingada Lake Fire Station.

10. 59.2 kW Mahatma Phule Kaladalan.

11. 66.33 kW Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial.

12. 100.64 kW Zakir Hussain Hospital to generate Pending

13. 100 kW New Bitco Hospital.

14. 138 kW Mukane Water Treatment Plant.

15. 118 KW Shivaji Nagar Water Treatment Plant.