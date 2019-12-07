NMC to cut down 84 trees; 63 trees to be replanted by NMC

NASHIK:

The tree authority of Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to cut down a total of 84 trees in city. The trees which are hurdle for various infrastructure projects and traffic in city will be cut down very soon. The decision was taken by the tree authority in a meeting held on Friday. The meeting was held in presence of corporator Chandrakant Khade, Shyam Kumar Sable, Ajinkya Mane, Sangeeta Gaikwadand other with the NMC officials of garden department and divisional tree officials.

The authorities have decided not to cut the trees like pipal, banyan and fig. The tree authority has said that on every tree cut down five samplings will be planted and will be taken care for next five years. Only the trees hurdle in traffic in city and for development project will be cut down. The authority has decided to cut a total of 84 trees of different species and 63 trees to be replanted.

It includes the 18 kashid trees and 6 Giripushpa trees, which are in between the development work of electricity project at Ambad industrial area. A total of 27 Babul trees will be cut down at Theatre of Nashik Road. The authorities have also decided to cut 15 trees in road stretch between Datta Mandir to Dwarka Signal. The Nashik city police have also suggested cutting down 11 trees in the city. The trees are identified as major hurdle in traffic and reason for many accidents recently happened.