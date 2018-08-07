NMC to conduct survey of dilapidated structures again

Nashik: Two died after an old wada collapsed at Old Tambat lane in Old Nashik on Sunday, while three were seriously injured. It has come to there is an human casualty due to delayed repair work, dispute between owner and tenant and other reasons. As Nashik Municipal Corporation is completing a formality merely by issuing notices to owners of dilapidated structures since last many years. This issue has come to the fore again with collapse of wada on Sunday.

Nashik city has large number of old wadas and buildings. Structures which were built during regime of Peshwas are still there. After the Rent Control Act has come into existence, owner-tenant dispute reached the court. As a result, there was negligence towards maintenance of old structures. In addition, dispute over ownership also reached the court. Wadas that are 50 years of age and older have become dangerous today.

Nashik east division has highest 188 dangerous wadas. There are 397 dilapidated structures in entire city. NMC administration has issued notices to them every year in June. As per every year, town planning department issued notices this year too to dilapidated structures which are on record.

Claims regarding dilapidated structures are filed in the court and court issued stay order in connection with some dilapidated structures.

As there is dispute between owners and tenants, tenants are staying in these dilapidated structures, risking their lives. Nashik Municipal Corporation has no power to vacate these structures using force.

While talking to mediapersons, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that police force will be used if it is needed for vacating the dangerous structures. The action will be taken against those structures against which no claim is pending in the court.

NMC is issuing notices to dilapidated structures in the city since last many years. However, there is no response by owners. Citizens should repair the dangerous structures and stay in them thereafter. Citizens should vacate the dilapidated structures to prevent human casualty. A work is going on for cluster development of Old Nashik and decision over this will be taken soon, he informed.

Citizens should also vacate Qazi Gadhi. As it is a private land, NMC is issuing notices only to residents who are staying there. A brake should be applied to this. The town planning department is working over this, Mundhe informed.