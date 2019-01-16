NMC targets to plant 50,000 saplings

Nashik: Taking serious note of a rise in pollution and a reduction in the green belt, it has undertaken a drive to plan 50 crore saplings.

As a part of this, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has given a target to plant 50,000 saplings for Nagri Devrai scheme.

Last year, only 10,000 saplings were planted in the jurisdiction of NMC on the lines of Ranmala pattern. Under the drive, NMC administration decided to plant saplings under Nagri Devrai.

This project has been undertaken taking into account a reduction in the green belt, degrading air quality and rising water pollution. It has been decided to implement a single Devrai each in six divisions.