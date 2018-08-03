NMC taking steps for demolition of 405 illegal shrines

Nashik: Following the demolition of illegal shrines which are obstructing traffic flow in Nashik city after orders by Mumbai High Court, administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is taking steps to remove rest 405 illegal shrines in the city.

While hearing a petition filed in 2010 in the High Court, the HC ordered to demolish illegal shrines which are obstructing traffic flow. Orders have been issued to remove illegal shrines along roads. Total 908 illegal shrines have been found in the survey conducted by NMC.

It demolished 503 illegal shrines out of them. More than 500 illegal shrines were demolished in 2016. 405 illegal shrines have not demolished yet. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started to demolish illegal shrines in Nagpur city. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party showed its strong opposition for this and conducted Mahaarti programmes at some temples.

After NMC was asked about this, the administration is taking steps to demolish the rest 405 illegal shrines. Though there is no opposition by ruling BJP for this, Shiv Sena showed its strong opposition.