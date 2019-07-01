NMC sterilises 10,000 stray dogs

Pooja Tipre

Nashik: The question of stray dogs in the city is on the fore again. The animal husbandry department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is trying to put a curb on their numbers. It has sterilized and vaccinated 10,496 stay dogs so far in six divisions in past 11 months.

NMC launched the sterilization and vaccination programme for stray dogs in 2007-08.

On an average, around 50 dogs are sterilized and vaccinated every day. Around 70% dogs have been sterilised so far. The NMC is trying achieve 100% success. It has undertaken an awareness programme to create awareness among the people about the stray dogs with the help of some NGO’s.

The department has sterilized and vaccinated around 7,000-8,000 stray dogs since launch of the programme. Last year, around 10,496 stray dogs were sterilised. NMC has vaccinated and sterilized 5,139 female and 5357 male dogs. As a single female stray dog gives births to many dogs, NMC is sterilising them too.

NMC has kept the dogs after sterilization in the city for some days. According to the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the areas from where stray dogs are picked up can be relocated in the same area. Due to this, the number of stray dogs is the same. However, NMC is trying to put curb on the number of dogs, informed Dr. Pramod Sonawane, animal husbandry officer of NMC.

He said, “Sterilisation of stray dogs is a two-way issues. The participation and awareness of citizens are most important in it. We cannot put control over nuisance of stray dogs, but we catch the dogs immediately after receving the complaints. Dogs are attracted to waste bins. Therefore, citizens should dump leftover food in a garbage van.

The ears of sterilized dogs have been cut in the V shape. This helps in knowing that they are sterilized.

We have so far sterilized and vaccinated 6,000 to 7,000 stray dogs since 2007-08. A process to increase the number of sterilised and vaccinated stray dogs is in progress. There is barriers to this work, however, we are trying to achieve 100% sterilisation of stray dogs.