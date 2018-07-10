NMC standing committee: Proposal to deposit Rs 2 cr with dy district collector tabled

Nashik: A proposal has been tabled with the NMC standing committee for its approval to deposit approximately 50% amount of Rs. 2.4 crore with the deputy district collector (land acquisition) in connection with land acquisition for flyover and parallel service road in Mauje Deolali survey no 187, 188 and 193.

The concerned land owner had filed a writ petition in the high court to get compensation. While hearing the petition, the high court declared its verdict in one year and given instructions on June 3, 2014 to provide compensation to the land owner.

As there was no action as per the instructions by the high court, petition for contempt of court has been filed the land owner. During the hearing over the petition, the high court on June 14, 2018 ordered to deposit 50% amount within 4 weeks.

If Nashik Municipal Corporation fails to deposit this amount till July 12, it can be penalised.

The joint measurement of the land has been completed and it is essential to deposit approximately 50% amount with the deputy district collector for issuance of notification of section 19 of land acquisition act, 2013. As 2142.50 square metre area has to be acquired, its amount has to be deposited, conveyed the deputy district collector (land).

The concerned proposal has been tabled to the standing committee for its approval for depositing the amount with the office of the deputy district collector (land acquisition).