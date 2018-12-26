NMC standing committee meet : Ruckus over enquiry committee; members get united against chairperson

Nashik: The enraged members insisted on their demand to take action against concerned officials for their failure to form an enquiry committee regarding TDR and ghantagadi and for payment of Rs. 21 core as compensation for land acquisition in survey no. 705. As members displayed a banner about their demands, there was a ruckus.

Following this chairperson Himgauri Aher – Adke adjourned all subjects on the agenda, excluding three subjects and wrapped up the meeting. After the national anthem, all members came together against the chairperson and entered the well opposite the chairperson. They raised slogans to express their protest. Meanwhile, members alleged that the chairperson is behind giving a cheque of Rs. 21 crore.

The chairperson denied the allegations and made it clear that she did not state that she would not form an enquiry committee.

The meeting of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation was held under its chairperson and in presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. As two subjects on the agenda were related to land acquisition, house leader Dinkar Patil demanded to give clarification about giving a cheque of Rs. 21 crore for acquisition of the land in survey no. 705.

He asked to give information about land acquisition process for DP road in Makhmalabad Shivar and Nashik Shivar, compensation for the land, the amount or compensation which was given before the land acquisition. Accordingly, superintending engineer of town planning department Uday Dharmadhikari informed about the compensation which was given after the start of the land acquisition process during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2002-03 and the compensation which is pending. He later informed about land acquisition process for acquisition of the land in survey no. 705, compensation amount as per proposal by standing committee, cash amount which was given and TDR and Rs. 21 crore which was given recently.

Thereafter, Patil made the Municipal Commissioner aware about opposition by 12 members to give Rs. 21 crore and a decision by the chairperson and cheque which was given under mysterious conditions. Patil demanded to make inquiry into the entire case, to stop cheque of Rs. 21 crore, to form a committee for TDR and ghantagadi. He warned to stage agitation. Thereafter, senior corporator Bhikubai Bagul, former chairperson Uddhav Nimse, Mushir Saiyyad and Pravin Tidme expressed their views on this subject.

Town Secretary Avhale then read the letter given by 10 members. In the meantime, members displayed a banner about their demands, a ruckus was started in the house. The chairperson thereafter immediately announced that the meeting was over and ordered to play the national anthem. After the chairperson went to her cell, members raised slogans about their demands. Thereafter they entered the well opposite the chairperson and registered their protest by showing the banner. The members left the house thereafter without staging a sit-in agitation.