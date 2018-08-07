NMC should undertake safety measures, feel residents

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK: Two people lost their lives and three injured after an old wada collapsed in Old Nashik on Sunday. The portion of dilapidated structures and wadas in Old Nashik and Panchavati area fall every year during monsoon. Nashik Municipal Corporation surveyed these structures and served notices to such 397 dangerous structures.

Resident Asha Bhandare said that both Nashik Municipal Corporation and residents staying in the old wadas are responsible for this tragedy.

“Every year the NMC serves notices to the owners of the wadas. But they do not take them seriously,” she added.

NMC should take initiative and vacant the old structures and wadas. Dilapidated structures are not only dangerous for the residents staying in them but also harmful for the people living in surrounding areas, a citizen asking do not publish his name said.

Another citizen Ashok Thorat said, “Following this horrific incident, people and government should be aware about the safety. Nashik Municipal Corporation should make people aware about the safety measures to be taken in case there is an emergency. It should provide first-aid kits to public mitra mandals, he added.

The issue of dilapidated structures and wadas has come to the fore. A survey should be conducted on an urgent basis to identify these structures. They should be inspected on regular basis. In addition, they should be maintained regularly, said Kashiram Adhav.

People should cooperate with Nashik Municipal Corporation. They should inform it about encroachments, he added.