Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
Vegetable prices decline
Deshdoot Times DT City News

NMC seeks guidance from the district administration

Nikheel Pardeshi December 13, 2019 9:54 pm
Share

Appointment of NMC education committee members

Nashik: The General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will be held on December 19 and a subject of appointment of the education committee is on its agenda. However, considering enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct due to by-election in two wards, the town secretary department has sought guidance about it from the District Collector.

With the announcement of the by-election in ward number 22 and 26 on December 9, 2019, the Model Code of Conduct has remained in force. With this, there are restrictions on development works and the policy and financial decisions.

The members of the education board are selected as par strength of parties. The town secretary department has in a letter to the District Collector has sought his guidance. After receiving his guidance, a decision about the appointment of members will be taken, informed by the town secretary department.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Vegetable prices decline
Nikheel Pardeshi December 13, 2019 10:12 pm
Onion farmers suspend auction, stage agitation against export ban
Nikheel Pardeshi December 13, 2019 10:04 pm
Sarkarwada sewage water issue to be resolved soon
Nikheel Pardeshi December 13, 2019 10:02 pm
District receives grant of Rs 393.62 crore
Nikheel Pardeshi December 13, 2019 10:01 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

Vegetable prices decline
Onion farmers suspend auction, stage agitation against export ban
Sarkarwada sewage water issue to be resolved soon
District receives grant of Rs 393.62 crore

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!