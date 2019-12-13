NMC seeks guidance from the district administration

Appointment of NMC education committee members

Nashik: The General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will be held on December 19 and a subject of appointment of the education committee is on its agenda. However, considering enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct due to by-election in two wards, the town secretary department has sought guidance about it from the District Collector.

With the announcement of the by-election in ward number 22 and 26 on December 9, 2019, the Model Code of Conduct has remained in force. With this, there are restrictions on development works and the policy and financial decisions.

The members of the education board are selected as par strength of parties. The town secretary department has in a letter to the District Collector has sought his guidance. After receiving his guidance, a decision about the appointment of members will be taken, informed by the town secretary department.