NMC seals anganwadi at Chunchale on 2nd day

New Nashik: As there is a rise in complaints about tenants residing illegally in flats at a housing scheme, constructed by the central government under Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JnURM) at Chunchale Shivar, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to conduct a special drive. On second day, anganwadi which was functioning in a residential flat was sealed.

After it is coming to light that many are residing here on rental basis, NMC has started this drive. After sealing a flat on Monday, anganwadi which was functioning in flat number 104 in CH/A/1 registered in the name of Geetabai Asurba Lahane has been sealed on second day.

It is mandatory that the owner should reside in the flats, conveyed NMC officials and informed that that the drive will continue this way. A total of 40 buildings have been constructed here under the JnURM scheme.

Out of them, some flats have been given to owners, while some flats are closed. It is a government rule that the owner should reside in the flat. However, this rule is being violated. To check truth, NMC has started this action.

Most flat owners went outside locking their flats over fear of the action. Ramesh Lahane of anganwadi met divisional officer Sunita Kumavat and he requested to give a period of 10 days. It was found that a tenant was residing in one flat.

As a result, it has been sealed immediately. It was also found that residents are residing in some flats though there are still not in their names. NMC personnel checked whether owner is residing or not.

Meanwhile, some citizens reportedly gheraoed municipal officials during the action.

This drive will continue and legal action against guilty, Kumvat made it clear.