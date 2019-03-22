NMC plants 800 trees under Devrai project

Pooja Tipre / Nashik: The garden department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) planted 800 trees so far in six divisions of the city under the Devrai project. The project was inaugurated by renowned actor Sayaji Shinde on February 16, 2019.

Considering less number of trees in the city, NMC has decided to plant trees in different divisions in the city. The Devrai project was inaugurated at Gaikwad Farm, Mumbai Naka. Trees on the area having 18550 sq. mt. have been planted. Various types of trees have been planted. Most trees are of Indian variety. NMC has taken an initiative to make a tree bank and to save the tree.

There are 60 different types of trees in the Devrai project. Varieties like, banyan, sacred fig, neem, cluster fig, rudraksha, bael, java plum, tamarind, and others have been planted. Social organizations in the city have taken a responsibility to conserve the trees which have been planted under the project.

Silicon Valley has taken the responsibility of trees in Nashik west division, whereas Apla Paryvaran organization has taken responsibility of trees in Nashik east. Art of Living has a responsibility of trees in Nashik Road division, Yuva Urja Foundation has taken responsibility of trees in Satpur division, Panchavati medical association has a responsibility of trees in Panchvati division and Manav Utthan Manch has taken responsibility of trees in New Nashik division.

NMC planted trees under the Devrai project at Gaikwad farm, Mumbai Naka at Nashik west division, Adarsh Colony, Indira Nagar at Nashik east division, Ingle Nagar, Jail Road at Nashik Road division, Ishant Heights at Satpur division, Hirawadi, Tamboli Nagar at Panchavati division and Survey no 777, Karmyogi Nagar at New Nashik division.

A total of 145 trees planted in Nashik west division, while 70 trees have been planted in Nashik east division. 180 trees have been planted in Nashik Road division, whereas 210 trees have been planted in Satpur division. 115 trees have been planted in Panchavati division and 80 trees have been planted in New Nashik division.

Bamboo plants to be planted

Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to plant 50,000 trees under the tree plantation campaign. Around 35,000- 40,000 bamboo trees will be planted along the river banks. This will help in the conservation of the river. Other varieties will be planted in six divisions of the city.

” The objective of this project is to save the trees. Many Indian varieties are on the verge of extinction. To increase their numbers, we have started the treebank. It will help in increasing the number of Indian trees. We are going to plant more trees soon.

– Shivaji Amle, deputy commissioner, garden dept