NMC owes Rs 23.66 cr to WRD

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: Since the year 2010-2011, the Nashik Municipal Corporation owns a whopping outstanding dues to the tune of Rs 23.66 crore to Water Resources Department (WRD), Nashik for receiving water.

From year 2010-11 upto April 2018, the outstanding dues to be given by NMC to the water resources department were pegged at Rs 24.75 crore which included water cess and local fund. The NMC has so far made payment over Rs 1.08 crore including Rs 90.81 lakh as water cess charges and Rs 18.16 lakh as local fund to the water resources department.

The delayed payment charges slapped by the department however are a huge sum over Rs 7.87 crore due to non-payment of arrears for the last 7 years since 2010-11.

Ranjendra Shinde, executive engineer, Nashik irrigation division on Thursday clarified that the NMC is regular in paying dues.

It is consistently paying 95 percent of the amount dues while lifting water from dams for domestic purposes and 2.5 per cent for commercial purposes.

“The NMC has so far not entered into an agreement with the Water Resources Department. As a result of this, the department has no other option but to impose penalty and delayed payment charges and recover water cess from the municipal corporation,” Shinde said adding that a top level meeting should be organised to sort out the matter amicably.

The executive engineer disclosed that municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, as he heard about, is very soon organising a crucial meeting between the NMC and the Water Resources Department over the outstanding dues.

Arrears from 2010-11 to April 2018

Water cess: Rs 15,46,02251

Local fund: Rs 1,41,43,601

Delay charges: Rs 7,87,92,192

* Sum (In crores): Rs 24,75,38, 044

Water cess: Rs 90,81,921

Local fund: Rs 18,16,384

* Payment done by NMC: Rs 1,08,98,305