NMC organises workshop

Nashik: Nashik Municipal corporation (NMC) organised JM Portal Government e-Market System workshop for its officials and employees. Assistant director of divisional administrative training academy Babasaheb Shinde provided his guidance at the workshop.

The workshop was organized at record hall in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan after instructions by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. Guidance about JM Portal was provided in it. The portal has been developed by the central government to bring transparency in the purchase process.

It is mandatory to use this system to float goods and service facility purchase tender process. The training related to this was given through this workshop. Shinde provided his guidance in detail about this.

He also replied to questions asked on many topics. Due to this portal, the buying process in government and semi-government offices will be easier and it will be possible to complete in a lesser period.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol felicitated Shinde. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Bachhav was also present.“Municipal officials and employees attended the workshop in large numbers. Gopinath Hiwale compered the workshop.