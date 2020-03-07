NMC on standby for corona virus, request not to spread rumors

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has appealed Nashikites to take necessary efforts to keep the city out of danger of coronavirus. It is also taking all the precautions and necessary steps. The Medical and Health Committee Chairperson Dr Dipali Kulkarni has directed NMC officials regarding the issue. To keep the city clean, a cleanliness drive will be launched on March 11 on the occasion of Saint Gadge Maharaj Jayanti.

NMC medical officials, District Collector, district civil surgeon, district health officer and other important officials held a meeting with the deputy director of health about coronavirus. The officials are strictly keeping an eye on the people who are coming back to Nashik from foreign countries. A strong vigil has been kept on the people who have come from the affected areas.

The officials from NMC said that they have collected samples of around four individuals. Out of four, three are negative and results of one are yet to come. The person is currently under observation and will be discharged after the test results come negative. The teams from the Health Department of NMC are paying visits to the persons who have returned from abroad.

The officials have requested Nashikites not to spread any rumours and fall prey for any rumour as well. The social media is flooding with the messages of coronavirus. It is being appealed not to panic if one gets sick, it should be treated normally and a doctor should be visited immediately.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to keep the city safe. People are requested not to panic or get into any rumours. We have enough stock of medicines and our medical teams are always ready. We are working as per the guidelines we are receiving from the state government. There is no issue of the virus in our city, as the entire samples collected are negative.”

-Nitin Rawate, Medical Superintendent, NMC