NMC issues notices to 26 lawns, hotels

NASHIK :

Though Nashik city has a large number of mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotels, it has come to light that NMC garbage vans do not get leftover food from them in the required quantity. After a complaint on the backdrop of this, it has come to light that leftover food is being dumped in underground sewage-monsoon sewage and nearby nullah. Over this, notices have been issued to 26 lawns, mangal karyalayas and hotels in Gangapur Road area and administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has prepared to take action against them.

In a recent period, mangal karyalayas, lawns and banquet halls have been started on a large in all six divisions of the city. Their number has been increased in the outside area of the city. The situation regarding hotels is similar. Hotel and garden restaurants have been started on a large scale outside of the city. Considering the number of mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotels, NMC garbage vans do not get leftover food in that quantity. Garbage vans are receiving stale food from hotels in lesser quantity.

On the backdrop of this, some citizens had complained that some hotels and mangal karyalayas dumping stale and leftover food in underground sewage, small nullahs and bigger nullah. Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde verified the complaint taking municipal officials along with him. After NMC squad searched for this, it has come to light some mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotel owners are dumping stale food in underground sewage and nearby nullah.

As some mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotels are dumping stale food, plastic bottles and other material in monsoon sewage, they are chocking. As stale food is being dumped in the nullah area, foul is being spread in the area. Taking note of this NMC administration has issued show-cause notices to mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotels.

Clarification in writing has been sought from them within seven days and action against concerned will be taken thereafter. As stale food is being dumped this way in the outside area of the city, NMC administration has started to act in six divisions of the city. Sudden inspection of mangal karyalayas, lawns and hotels outside of the city and underground sewage and nullahs will be made. It will take action against those who found guilty.

Deshdoot is working on ‘No food wastage’, under its awareness campaign on Civic Sense. We appeal to all people not to waste food.