NMC GBM may be stormy

Nashik: On the backdrop of disappointment among corporators over development works in their prabhags since last five months, anger among citizens over property

tax hike, advise by the Municipal Commissioner to office bearers and corporators to file complaint online, closure of anganwadis and replies by the Municipal Commissioner about powers of corporators and development works before the district guardian minister, there are signs that today’s General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation would be stormy.

Most decisions including development works were delayed due to imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for by-election in prabhag no. 13, state assembly election and election for Nashik teacher constituency. After the Municipal Commissioner decided to close 136 anganwadis, corporators are angry.

The meeting of all party group leaders was held recently and it was decided to cancel proposal no. 522 regarding tax hike. The repercussions of this will be felt in the General Body Meeting today.

All parties will insist on to discuss tax hike proposal and anganwadi. Though opposition decided not to allow GBM to continue until discussions over these subjects, ruling BJP agreed with this. There is possibility to pass a proposal to provide relief to sevikas and assistants of 136 anganwadis that were closed.