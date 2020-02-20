NMC flower show begins today

NASHIK :

Flower show, being organised by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is beginning from today (Feb 20). Actress Ashwini Mahangade will inaugurate it at 4.30 pm in the campus of NMC head office Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Various types of saplings, flower plants, pots, decorative material, fertilisers, water sprinkler system and material related to tree conservation will be available there for sale. Model of Eifel Tower has been kept near the entrance inside.

Flowers and flower decorations will be displayed in the passage of all the three floors of the head office. Mayor Satish Kulkarni will preside over the inauguration of the show, while Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game will be present as the chief guest.