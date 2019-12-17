NMC establishes committee to curb air pollution

Nashik : Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had recently sent an action plan to the central government for controlling air pollution in the city. The plan has been approved by the central government and now the Corporation has formed a committee under the presidentship of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The committee will include member from Road Transport Office, collectorate and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The Centre taking note of the increasing pollution in metro cities had directed the tier two cities to make action plan on tackling air pollution, about two years ago.

Accordingly, the central government has approved the plan and the Corporation has decided to focus on implementing the plan. The committee for implementing the plan will include Regional Officer of MPCB, RTO and representatives from collectorate as members of committee, informed official from NMC.

The official also said that the meeting of the committee will be held very soon. The committee will focus on increasing tree plantation; the fuel quality is a major issue which will be attended by the committee. The action plan has not been disclosed by the Corporation, but positives steps and changes will be done to counter the air pollution, said an official.