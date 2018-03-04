NMC education committee to be formed soon

Nashik: After government had thwarted attempt by rulers in Nashik Municipal Corporation to form education board instead education committee, the administration has started to take steps for formation of education committee as per announcement by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. A proposal regarding this is likely to be tabled soon in General Body Meeting.

During regime of Congress Front government, the state government had dissolved all education boards in NMC and had issued order to form education committees in their place, but as some Municipal Corporations had rushed to court against this, it was not implemented in that time. The alliance government in state has not made any changes in the order. Despite this, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar had tabled a proposal to form education board in GBM which was held in May, 2017.

As NMC is ruled by BJP, the proposal was passed. The town secretary department had not sent this proposal, which was posing a direct challenge to the government for spliting. Instead, guidance on this proposal was sought from the government. The state government had slammed the administration asking it why it was not sent for spliting. Thereafter the proposal was sent immediately for spliting.