NMC draws standing boxes for social distancing in markets 

NASHIK :

On March 24, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced lock-down in the country till April 14. The nationwide curfew has been imposed. Accordingly, the city administration is planning to provide essential supplies to the citizens without any trouble.

The Nashik Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game directed to work according and to take care of social distancing and security while providing essential commodities.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) divisions market places and NMC establishments are provided with standing boxes which are drawn by NMC to maintain Social Distancing.

The customers and vendors have to stand on a square for safely. In all the areas of East, West, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Satpur, New Nashik, all the areas of the city have been undertaken under the initiative from this morning.