NMC distributes seized vegetables to hostel

Old Nashik: The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Thursday demolished 13 unauthorised constructions by citizens near Tigraniya company, Saubhagya estate, Kathe lane in Nashik east division.

However, as this action was stayed by the district court, it was stopped. In addition, vegetables which were seized during the drive at Satpur on Wednesday was given to Ramabai Ambedkar girls hostel.

The anti-encroachment department started to demolish unauthorised constructions at 12 pm. The citizens informed that they received a stay against the action, but officials asked them to show a court order. As they had no order, the action was started.

Sheds by Sakharam Bari, Pulkeshi Tanksale, S R Bhanose, Ramnivas Kumavat, Santoshdevi Kumavat, Pratik Salunke, Narendra Gaikwad, Hemant Jadhav, Balchandra Kankriya, Jitendra Varade, Pritish Karnavat and Mohankumar Kumavat.

In addition, a pandal which was erected without permission was also removed at Satpur division. The vegetables which were seized during the drive were given to Ramabai girls hostel.