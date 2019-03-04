NMC distributes equipments to divyang students

Nashik: Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and opposition leader Ajay Boraste distributed equipments to 318 divyang students under education programme at B D Bhalekar high school, Nashik on Saturday.

Chairperson of NMC education committee Sarita Sonawane, deputy chairperson Ranjana Pawar, Principal Ratnaprabha Bhalerao and education officer Uday Devre were present.

Jabalpur-based ALIMCO company conducted measurment of those students having special needs on August 16, 2018 at B D Bhalekar high school ground under the education programme. It was decided to give equipments to 318 students.

The company distributed 14 small wheelchairs, 15 large wheelchairs, 46 hearing aids, two large tricycles, 66 daisy players and speakers, 30 cell-hearing aids, three CP chairs, 11 large roletars , three small roletars, 60 MR kits, 17 Braille kits, one crunches pair and two elbow crunch’s pairs.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi said that marked changes are clearly being seen in the NMC schools after Sarita Sonawane, Ranjana Pawar and other members have been elected on the education committee. They are trying to solve problems by paying visits to the schools.

While addressing the parents of divyang students, Sarita Sonawane assured them that the should contact her any time to solve difficulties of their children. Help will definitely will be provided to them Rajashri Gangurde made the introductory speech, while Chandrakant Gaikwad compered the programme.