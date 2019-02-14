NMC demolishes encroachments at College Road

Nashik: The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a demolition drive in Nashik west division and encroachments in Model Colony area and opposite shops were demolished.

The shed measuring 3.0mx4.40m opposite Patel grocery shop of Jayantibahi Patel at Chandwadkar Park was removed. Thereafter, construction of shed measuring 10.0mx3.0m behind a building of Nilesh Chandwadkar and Ashok Chandwadkar was removed.

The action was taken under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and Additional Municipal Commissioner (city) Haribhau Phadol and as per instructions by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment) Rohidas Bahiram. Divisional officer Nitin Ner, M D Pagare, town planning department engineer Subhas Patil and two squads of the anti-encroachment department took part in the action. Police maintained tight security to avoid any untoward incident.

Strict action will be taken against those vegetable and fruit sellers, hawkers, kiosk owners and other vendors for doing their business at no hawkers zone, public roads, footpath and squares. If required, police cases will be filed against them, conveyed the anti-encroachment department.